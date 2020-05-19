Nairobi to host East Africa Islamic Summit

It has been announced that the third edition of the East Africa Islamic Summit will be held in Nairobi in April this year.

The summit will focus on the use of financial technology (fintech) as a main drive in the Islamic economy and financial inclusion.

GBS Africa, the UK-based investment advisory firm, reported on 10 January that the conference will centre on key factors that catalyse the Islamic economy.

The company has also called on all stakeholders to aid in advancing financial inclusion.

“East Africa’s fairly developed infrastructure and communication sector, a young educated tech-savvy population and their ability to capitalise on technology development provides a great opportunity for the region to lead in the Islamic finance digital economy,” said GBS Africa governance and corporate relations consultant, Agnes Gitau.

The summit will take place on 24 and 25 April, and will cover fintech prospects in Islamic finance, blockchain technology, investment, and international trade.