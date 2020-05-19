Article
Nampak appoints new CFO

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
Nampak, a leading Africa manufacturer of packaging for beverages, food and non-perishables has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to replace Gareth Griffiths who retired earlier this year.

Glenn Fullerton will assume the role as of the 1st of September 2015. His experience makes him ideally suited to the new role, as was CFO of MB Technologies from 2000 to 2009 when he was promoted to CEO until he took a sabbatical in 2013. He has also been financial director for two divisions of Kohler, which enabled him to gain valuable experience of the packaging industry.

Fullerton holds B.Compt, B.Compt (Hons), CTA and CA (SA) qualifications.

Nampak CEO André de Rutyer said: “Glenn brings a wealth of financial expertise, including CFO experience in a large listed entity, as well as senior business management experience at a CEO level. We are pleased to welcome him to Nampak and we wish him a long and successful career with the group.”

This new appointment comes at a time where the company reported a 9 percent drop in operating profits in May so Fullerton will, to some extent, have his work cut out.

Nampak offers a range of packaging solutions to a range of customers in Europe and Africa including a comprehensive range of materials, as well as providing bar coding and labelling capabilities.

SOURCE: [BD Live]  

