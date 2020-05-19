South African fast food chain Nando's has launched a new controversial festive campaign titled The Last Dictator.

The chicken specialist is renown for producing advertisements focused on current affairs and this time have opted for featuring the downfall of dictators in Africa.

The idea behind the campaign centres on an African dictator who bares a striking resemblance to Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe looking at a ‘Muammar Gaddafi’ place name at a dining table.

The figure then reminisces about “good times” with his now deceased “friends”, who resemble Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, Uganda’s Idi Amin Dada and South Africa’s P.W Botha.



The ad is part of the new ‘MealFor6 – Guess who’s coming to dinner?’ campaign and closes with the line "This time of year, no one desrves to eat alone."

You can view the video below:

