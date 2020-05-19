Nigeria’s Teleology has acquired 9Mobile

Teleology Nigeria Limited has announced its acquisition of 9Mobile, also revealing a new Board of Directors for the company.

The deal will see one Nigerian telecommunications firm takeover another.

A new board was selected for 9Mobile following the expiration of the previous board’s tenure, which was appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“We thank all out-going members of the Board for helping to shepherd 9mobile through the critical transition phase it has passed through since July 2017 and wish them the very best in their future assignments,” the firm said in a statement which was signed by Mohammed Edewor.

“For us, the composition of the new Board of Directors is another significant milestone, and this follows the issuance of final approval of no objection by the Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to the effect that the technical and financial bids Teleology submitted for 9mobile met and satisfied all the regulatory requirements. This is indeed the dawn of a new era in the evolution of the 9mobile brand in the Nigerian market.”

The board includes: Nasiru Ado Bayero as Chairman; Asega Aliga, Adrian Wood, Mohammed Edewor, and Winston Ndubueze Udeh all as a Non Executive Directors; Abdulrahman Ado as an Executive Director; and Stephane Beuvelet as Acting Managing Director.