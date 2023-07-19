Meet Amin Nasser, the Aramco boss joining BlackRock's board

The world’s biggest asset manager has appointed Aramco boss Amin Nasser to its board, a move that reflects the “importance of the Middle East” to its long-term strategy, BlackRock said in a statement.

Amin will replace Bader Al-Saad, director general and chairman of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, who is not standing for re-election.

BlackRock, which has US$9.4 trillion assets under management, said that Amin’s appointment as independent director would ensure the continuance of “regional expertise” and also provide the board with energy expertise.

Amin’s knowledge of the Middle East region, and his understanding of the global energy industry and the drivers of the shift towards a low-carbon economy would “all contribute meaningfully to the BlackRock Board dialogue”, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock said.



“Amin’s distinguished career at Aramco, spanning more than four decades, gives him a unique perspective on many of the key issues facing our firm and our clients."

