Nokia signs MoU with Egypt for digital transformation

May 19, 2020
Nokia has signed two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Egypt Government to help accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

The Finnish telecommunications company signed the MoUs with Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to promote skill-building and employment opportunities.

Under the agreement, Nokia and MCIT’s sector development and innovation arm, the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), will conduct a yearly hackathon with Nokia Bell Labs.

“We are committed to our vision of developing Egypt as a prominent global ICT player,” commented H.E. Eng. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

“We are confident that the agreements signed today with Nokia will be extremely beneficial for the country’s youth and help us in developing competencies in the emerging technologies.”

“Such collaborations with technology leaders will enable us to propel our efforts to foster talent for the new technologies.”

The MoU also agrees to Nokia providing software development internships to offer first-hand job experience to Egyptians.

“We are honoured to work with MCIT to bring new and exciting technology prospects for the country’s ICT professionals,” stated Amr El-Leithy, Head of the MEA Market Unit at Nokia.

“Overall, the two MoUs will enable Egypt to make a mark in the global ICT arena and will also go a long way in developing the digital ecosystem in the country.”

“Interacting with our professionals will provide a valuable opportunity to the country’s talent to innovate and use technology for their and Egypt’s growth.”

