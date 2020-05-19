Article
Leadership & Strategy

NTSA’s Head of IT wins CIO award

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Head of IT at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Fernando Wangila, won the award of CIO of the Year in East Africa.

The 2017 awards were themed around Digital Transformation, and were followed by a symposium held at the Enashipai Resort and Spa for two days.

More than 400 senior IT and business executives attended the ceremony, which aimed for them to learn, share knowledge, and recognise their peers.

Winning the highest accolade were NTSA for their implementation of the Transport Information Management System (TIMS).

SEE ALSO:

TIMS is a self-help portal that allows Kenyans to access services offered by NTSA from anywhere as long as they are connected to the internet.

“We noticed that emerging technology isn’t merely a conjured-up report but they represent a series of already rolled-out initiatives – in pure capital, time and energy – that have massives implications for enterprise,” commented Dr Joseph Sevilla, Director at iLab

Over 650 companies from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ethiopia were involved in this year’s CIO100 award.

The participants represented a variety of industries, including education, health, logistics, banking and financial services, insurance, and agriculture.

East AfricaNTSACIO100
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability