Opening delayed for IMG Worlds of Adventure

Dubai's IMG Worlds of Adventure, the world’s largest indoor theme park, will open on 31 August 2016 - two weeks later than originally planned.

In a statement, Lennard Otto, Chief Executive Officer of IMG Worlds of Adventure, said: ‘We are excited about launching the world’s largest indoor theme park which will be a major tourism attraction for Dubai, the surrounding regions and the rest of the world. We have partnered with some of the biggest global brands in the industry, including Marvel and Cartoon Network and we have secured exceptional sponsors. We have developed many spectacular one-of-a-kind rides and attractions and we are now completing the final touches.”

Guests who have already purchased tickets prior to the new opening date will be issued new tickets for a chosen date. In addition, guests will receive a complimentary Ultimate Fast Track pass, which will provide priority access to the rides and attractions.

IMG Worlds of Adventure is the first global theme park to bring international brands Marvel and Cartoon Network together, in addition to two proprietary brands IMG Boulevard and Lost Valley - Dinosaur Adventure. IMG Worlds of Adventure will also feature roller coasters and attractions, complemented by 28 F&B and 25 retail outlets.

