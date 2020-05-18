Article
Leadership & Strategy

Opening delayed for IMG Worlds of Adventure

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Dubai's IMG Worlds of Adventure, the world’s largest indoor theme park, will open on 31 August 2016 - two weeks later than originally planned.

In a statement, Lennard Otto, Chief Executive Officer of IMG Worlds of Adventure, said: ‘We are excited about launching the world’s largest indoor theme park which will be a major tourism attraction for Dubai, the surrounding regions and the rest of the world. We have partnered with some of the biggest global brands in the industry, including Marvel and Cartoon Network and we have secured exceptional sponsors. We have developed many spectacular one-of-a-kind rides and attractions and we are now completing the final touches.”

Guests who have already purchased tickets prior to the new opening date will be issued new tickets for a chosen date. In addition, guests will receive a complimentary Ultimate Fast Track pass, which will provide priority access to the rides and attractions.

IMG Worlds of Adventure is the first global theme park to bring international brands Marvel and Cartoon Network together, in addition to two proprietary brands IMG Boulevard and Lost Valley - Dinosaur Adventure. IMG Worlds of Adventure will also feature roller coasters and attractions, complemented by 28 F&B and 25 retail outlets.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the August 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine

tourism DubaiIMG Worlds of Adventuretheme park Dubaiworld's largest indoor theme park
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability