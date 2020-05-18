Orange and Google to partner in Middle East

Orange has announced a partnership with Google to offer a package of mobile services to customers in the Middle East. By combining Orange’s mobile network and mobile expertise with Google’s mobile applications such as Google Maps, the move will offer customers the best of both partners in terms of access and content through an all-inclusive digital communication package.

The tariff plans in the region will start at $40, which will consist of a smartphone and a communication bundle with voice, SMS and data.



“As the first pan-Africa and Middle East mobile partnership with Google on this scale, we are able to bring direct value to our customers by offering the best access and services to ensure they get the most out of the mobile internet,” said Yves Maitre, Executive Vice President of Connected Objects and Partnerships, Orange. “Through this all-inclusive digital communications package, we are proud to continue our promise to deliver affordable internet access across the region and connect people to what is essential in their lives.”



Richard Turner, Director Android Partnerships for Europe, the Middle East and Africa added: "Today, over three billion people across the world are using the internet to live better, richer lives and create opportunities for themselves and their communities. The driving force behind this growth - particularly in Africa and the Middle East - is smartphones. We are very excited to work with Orange to bring together data services, content and a high quality Android™ device to provide a great experience for first-time or experienced smartphone users.”



