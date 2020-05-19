President Kenyatta orders Kenyan government to freeze all new projects

The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has issued a directive that places new government projects on hold.

The order aims to see projects that are currently undergoing complete before new projects are launched.

The directive has targeted all government accounting offices, which will be held accountable if they do not abide by the plan.

“There will be no new projects that will be embarked on until you complete those that are ongoing,” announced President Kenyatta.

“Even if new projects are aligned to the Big Four they cannot be started without express authority from CS or PS of the National Treasury.”

SEE ALSO:

The President issued the directive in a bid to prevent the wastage of resources and ensure no projects are abandoned whilst incomplete.

The news was announced at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre during a meeting with account officers.

The officers included principal secretaries, parastatal heads, vice-chancellors of public universities, and state corporation chairmen.

The only projects exempt from the directive will be those involved with the President’s Big Four Agenda, once receiving the National Treasury’s authorisation.