Quality Importers: delivering first-class service to STG

Quality Importers (QI) is a B2B Product inno vator, importer, distributor and representative to a multi-network of manufacturers globally. The organisation specialises in areas of wooden-ware, plastic injection molding, metal stamping and product packaging. QI’s core distribution businesses reside in cigar storage and packaging, home organisation and warehouse packaging supplies.

QI has a mission to unlock its customer’s business potential through the delivery of a dynamic selection of products and services, clear communication and just-in-time inventory with a sense of urgency and accuracy. QI imports and wholesales quality cigar humidors, smoking accessories and custom cigar box packaging.

QI’s portfolio of brands includes Xikar, Cigar Caddy, Div Pro, Get A Grip, Humidor Supreme, Hydra, Hygroset, Palio, Shuriken Cigar Cutter and Stinky. The firm primarily caters to point of sale retailers, CTS Merchants, full line distributors and cigar manufacturers worldwide. This is where its partnership with Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) comes in. In order for STG to achieve its goals, a strong collaboration with stakeholders and vendors to ensure that they share a common vision, goal and strategy is vital. One such vendor that STG shares a particularly strong relationship with is QI. The organisation provides first-class service to STG and is considered one of STG’s most reliable and trusted partners.

QI can fulfill orders of any size, from one piece to thousands, while ensuring the highest level of customer service. QI’s custom product manufacturing services enable businesses to improve their profitability globally. QI creates custom cigar boxes for well known cigar manufacturers and its service oversees the manufacturing of its product from design to shipment.

