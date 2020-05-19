R200m boost for Durban climate change conference

South Africa has been given R200m toward hosting the UN Climate Change conference in Durban later this year, the Deputy Minister for Environmental Affairs Rejoice Mabudafhasi revealed.

She said: "There are many other parties also assisting but mainly the UN. R200m has been transferred by the UN and is with Dirco [Department of International Relations] not us."

A UN climate change conference in Bonn, Germany, held last week had concluded with "encouraging signs of progress", she added.



"South Africa would like to encourage parties to further intensify efforts to finalise decisions on the large number of elements that will make up an ambitious, comprehensive and balanced outcome in Durban," she said.



The Durban conference is due to be held on November 28 to December 9. The 17th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 17) will replace the Kyoto Protocol which ends next year.

