Recognition for Ghana's supply chain superstars

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) will hold its Annual Dinner and Awards Night on Saturday, January 9, 2016 at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The theme of the event will focus on how procurement and supply chain professionals have raised their game towards assisting the country towards national development. Noted supply chain expert Professor Douglas Boateng will be in attendance as the special guest of honour.

Notable attendees include MTN, Graphic Communications Group and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority; it has been rumoured that they will be receiving honours in the Industry Awards category.

CIPS is dedicated to promoting best practice in supply chains across the world and provides a programme of continuous improvement in standards, highlighting the importance of purchasing and supply, both regionally and globally.

The objective of CIPS work in Ghana is to make a positive impact on the Ghanaian economy through the application of these standards in supply chain processes.

SOURCE: [Graphic Online]