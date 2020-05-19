Article
Leadership & Strategy

Recognition for Ghana's supply chain superstars

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) will hold its Annual Dinner and Awards Night on Saturday, January 9, 2016 at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The theme of the event will focus on how procurement and supply chain professionals have raised their game towards assisting the country towards national development. Noted supply chain expert Professor Douglas Boateng will be in attendance as the special guest of honour.

Notable attendees include MTN, Graphic Communications Group and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority; it has been rumoured that they will be receiving honours in the Industry Awards category.

CIPS is dedicated to promoting best practice in supply chains across the world and provides a programme of continuous improvement in standards, highlighting the importance of purchasing and supply, both regionally and globally.

The objective of CIPS work in Ghana is to make a positive impact on the Ghanaian economy through the application of these standards in supply chain processes.

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon and Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Read the December Issue of African Business Review.

SOURCE: [Graphic Online]

MTNCIPSSupply ChainGhana Civil Aviation Authority
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability