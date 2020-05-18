Rotana opens new Saudi Arabia hotel

Rotana has opened the Centro Shaheen Jeddah – its newest hotel in Saudi Arabia – in conjunction with SHUAA Capital, the fund manager and developer.

The Saudi Vision 2030 blueprint for the future of the country, which supports the development of a diverse economy, highlights the importance of the hotel and tourism sector as a significant source of investment, while promising job opportunities in a series of sweeping economic reforms.

Nasser Al Nowais, Chairman of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, said: “Hospitality is regarded as the economic sector in the Kingdom with the greatest potential for growth and for becoming engines for job growth to benefit young Saudis.The government has put its weight behind the development of this sector and we are extremely optimistic regarding the role that Rotana will play. The tourism sector is expected to be a major growth industry in the Kingdom for the foreseeable future, growing in line with predictions for the hospitality industry in GCC countries, which show an annual growth rate of 9.5 percent. We are working hard to be a major player in the global tourism sector, especially with several hotels being launched this year, including the five-star Rosh Rayhaan by Rotana in Riyadh.”

Centro Shaheen Jeddah features 252 rooms and studios, two meeting rooms, a gymnasium and a rooftop swimming pool.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the October 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine