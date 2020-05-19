Russian vodka aims to be number one in SA

Russian Standard Vodka and AVB Brands have partnered in a bid to make the label the top premium vodka in South Africa.

The Russian Standard Original and Gold vodka have been launched in the South African market.

According to Russian Standard, the partnership with ABV Brands shows both companies’ desire to make it the top premium vodka brand in the country.

READ MORE FROM AFRICAN BUSINESS REVIEW:

To read this month's issue of the magazine, click here

Russian Standard Vodka International CEO Jonathan Stordy said: “We are pleased to introduce consumers in South Africa to the number one premium vodka in Russia through our partnership with ABV brands.

“This launch represents another step in becoming a leading player in a global premium vodka market. We are confident that our brands are positioned well in the South African market and we look forward to growing our sales and market share quickly.”

ABV said they were delighted to offer the only “truly Russian” vodka in South Africa, where vodka represents one of the top-three spirit categories.



“Russian Standard is the only premium vodka available in South Africa that is truly Russian because it is 100 percent produced in Russia, made with Russian ingredients, distilled and bottled in Russia, and it has strong credentials as Russia’s number one premium vodka brand…we feel that the brand is well positioned for success in this market.”

African Business Review is now available on the iPad. Click here to download it