SA tourism hotspots quick to take up new ticketing system

An innovative and user-friendly paperless ticketing system has been introduced for the first time in South Africa.

Concert and theatre-goers, tourists and music fans can now purchase their tickets to various festivals, events and tourist sites online or via their mobile and simply load their tickets onto their Webtickets card.

The Card, as it is formally known, means you no longer need a printer to print off tickets. And as it’s paperless, it’s not only environmentally-friendly but also speeds up access at venues.

The number of visitors to key tourism sites have increased considerably. Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens attracted 6,757 more visitors than in 2012 and the Table Mountain Cableway had a record 120 318 visitors this past December.

Jonathan Wayne, Co-Founder of Webtickets, the market leader in integrated online ticketing solutions in South Africa, said:, “We launched The Card last year and we’ve been very happy with uptake figures and the added convenience it’s offered.

“Especially with the increased number of visitors to tourism sites across South Africa, such as Kirstenbosch, the Table Mountain Cableway and the Two Oceans Aquarium, a smooth-running ticketing access system is crucial and The Card provides seamless entry to visitors with the Webtickets card.

“It fits into your wallet like a credit card, so there’s less chance that you get to the venue and you’ve left your tickets behind”.

Due to the innovative ticketing service, Kirstenbosch has appointed Webtickets as their exclusive ticket sales company for all online Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens and Summer Sunset Concert tickets.

For venue operators, The Card can be co-branded for particular events and customers may use it to redeem special promotions at the venue or event.

“This has worked well for events such as the Tuks Varsity Rugby Series, where The Card is both co-branded and being used to monitor access and offer discounts,” said Wayne.

Changing technology has brought about more innovative ticketing solutions for customers and venue operators.

“One of the biggest shifts in online retail is the move to mobile technology with 28 percent of our customers purchasing their tickets via mobiles and tablets. This incredible move to mobile encouraged us to implement a ticketing solution for these shoppers.

Christy Turner, Co-Founder of Webtickets, said:“They no longer have to worry about printing off their tickets; they merely select to have their tickets loaded onto their Webtickets card while purchasing them online.”

The Card can be used to load a variety of tickets, for varying venues and dates, and the tickets will be redeemed electronically upon scanning at the venue.

Another great benefit is that the Webtickets card is transferrable and can be used as a gift card – giving customers the ability to buy event tickets as a gift for a friend or family member.

You can find out more at: www.webtickets.co.za