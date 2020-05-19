Safaricom ranks in Africa’s top brands
Safaricom ranked highly as one of the most admired companies in Africa at the 7th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands by Brand Africa. Brand Africa is an independent non-profit organisation headquartered in South Africa, and has been collecting feedback from African customers since 2011.
The report shared: “MTN (South Africa), Dangote (Nigeria) and Safaricom (Kenya) are the most admired highest listed brands on sub-Saharan Africa’s leading bourses, the JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange), Nigeria Stock Exchange and Nairobi Securities Exchange respectively.
“The presence of multiple mobile money brands on the list, including Safaricom M-Pesa (ranked 13), Orange Money (18), MTN Mobile Money (19) and Tigo (23), underscores the impact of not only M-Pesa as the catalyst but mobile as a key enabler for financial access.”
Last year the company stood in 28th place, and progressed to 17th place this year. Of the top listed brands, only 14% of the admired companies were African. Nike remains the most admired brand of the continent.
Thebe Ikalafeng, the founder and chairman of Brand Africa, said: “these rankings are an important metric of and challenge for creating home-grown competitive African brands that will transform the African promise and change its narrative and image as a competitive continent.”
