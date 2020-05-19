Article
Leadership & Strategy

Safaricom ranks in Africa’s top brands

By Maureen Maingi
May 19, 2020
Safaricom ranked highly as one of the most admired companies in Africa at the 7th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands by Brand Africa. Brand Africa is an independent non-profit organisation headquartered in South Africa, and has been collecting feedback from African customers since 2011.

The report shared: “MTN (South Africa), Dangote (Nigeria) and Safaricom (Kenya) are the most admired highest listed brands on sub-Saharan Africa’s leading bourses, the JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange), Nigeria Stock Exchange and Nairobi Securities Exchange respectively.

“The presence of multiple mobile money brands on the list, including Safaricom M-Pesa (ranked 13), Orange Money (18), MTN Mobile Money (19) and Tigo (23), underscores the impact of not only M-Pesa as the catalyst but mobile as a key enabler for financial access.”

 

Last year the company stood in 28th place, and progressed to 17th place this year. Of the top listed brands, only 14% of the admired companies were African. Nike remains the most admired brand of the continent.

Thebe Ikalafeng, the founder and chairman of Brand Africa, said: “these rankings are an important metric of and challenge for creating home-grown competitive African brands that will transform the African promise and change its narrative and image as a competitive continent.”

