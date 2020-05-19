SAP Africa appoints top executive to lead digital transformation

SAP Africa has appointed Goutam Dev as Head of Education for Africa as the software company continues to lead the digital transformation across the continent.

Dev has been with the software company since 2005 covering many aspects to the firm’s managements and strategies and has previously served in an executive role as the Chief of Staff to the Office of the SAP Africa CEO across all lines of business in 54 African countries.

Dev has long regarded the digital skills gap in the region as one of the biggest barriers to digital transformation among SAP Africa’s customers and partners. Dev told reporters: “As a business, it is our stated objective to help companies with their digital transformation initiatives. By combining SAP’s broad range of knowledge offerings in both a classroom and digital setting, we aim to focus on driving a comprehensive, rapid, and easy-to-consume learning and enablement strategy, which we see as being key to our customers’ success and growth in Africa. Further, by extending the reach of enablement across the continent, we are able to unlock the tremendous growth potential in Africa, which is the largest market for SAP Education in the EMEA region.”

Interim SAP Africa Managing Director Claas Kuehnemann claimed that with the increasing complexity of the business environment, and rapidly evolving technology, tomorrow’s knowledge worker would need the ability to constantly upskill in order to meet fresh business challenges.

“We have seen rapid adoption of SAP S/4HANA within our customer base,” said Kuehneham, “and see the appointment of Goutam Dev as a great opportunity to help our customers derive maximum ROI (return on investment) with the help of our SAP Education software and service portfolio.”

Meanwhile, the SAP Africa Code Week kicked off in Ghana this week, aiming to equip parents, teachers and educators with the coding skills and teaching materials they need to train children and youth in their immediate communities.