Saudi Arabi to fund medical university and 42 high schools in Ghana

By Leah Netabai
May 19, 2020
Following an appeal by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the King of Saudi Arabia, Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia announced that the government of Saudi Arabi has agreed to assist Ghana.  

The King of Saudi Arabi has agreed to fund a medical university and 42 senior high schools in Ghana to increase access to education for African youths, especially girls.

“There are many brilliant students from the Zongo and other deprived communities who have had their dreams of becoming doctors shattered due to lack of funding. This programme would come as a welcome opportunity for such students to realise their God-given talents. And Insha Allah, this partnership between the Governments of Ghana and Cuba will produce more doctors from Zongo and other deprived communities in the country” says Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The medical university will be established in the Northern area of Ghana, to provide better opportunities for young people in disadvantaged areas as well as aiming to reduce the scarcity of doctors in Ghana.

“Establishing a Medical School will significantly reduce the scarcity of doctors and other medical personnel in the northern part of the country.”

The proposed construction comes after Vice President Bawumia secured an agreement with the Cuban government to train 40 qualified students from Zongo and other deprived communities, as medical doctors in Cuba.

