Article
Leadership & Strategy

Saudia seeks $1.3 billion sukuk for fleet expansion

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

The nationally-owned carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) is seeking to raise $1.3 billion (5 billion Saudi riyals) via the first tranche of a sukuk issuance programme in the second or third quarter of this year.

The funds will be used to finance fleet expansion, as the carrier aims to operate 200 aircraft by 2020. The airline has been spinning off units in the last several years; it is now preparing documentation to hive off its cargo unit in an initial public offer of shares.

Our sister publication, Supply Chain Digital, covered the work of the airliner in a full report:

“Starting out with a single airliner back in 1945, Saudi Arabian Airlines has grown to one of the world’s leading airlines, with over 30 million guests served by 45,000 employees in 5,000 locations across 100 destinations. And unlike many other airlines, the national carrier operates around the clock.

Codenamed SV2020, the airline has a five-year strategic plan that aims to double the fleet size by 2020, grow the airlines’ market share, re-invent its products and services and increase its margins.  The strategy was formulated and introduced by Director General Engineer Saleh bin Naser Al Jasser - who joined the airlines in late 2014- to transform the company in every sense and to further secure its competitive positon regionally and globally as well. Eng. Al Jasser has started a corporate wide transformation program aimed at turning it from a legacy carrier to a competitive travel provider with second to none products and services.”

 

The rest of which can be read here.

Business Review Middle East’s March issue is now live.

Follow @BusinessRevME and @MrNLon on Twitter.

SOURCE: [Arabianbusiness.com]

Business Review Middle East is also on Facebook. 

 

SaudiaSukuk Supply Chain Digitalsaudi arabian airlines
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability