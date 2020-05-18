Article
Corporate Finance

Saudia launches A330-300

By John O'Hanlon
May 18, 2020
Saudi Arabian Airlines became the launch customer on Monday for the new A330-300 Regional aircraft, European aerospace manufacturer Airbus said at the Paris Airshow on June 15. The carrier is adding 20 A330-300 Regional and 30 A320ceo planes to its fleet, Airbus said. The aircraft will join Saudi Arabian Airlines existing Airbus fleet of 12 A330-300s and 50 A320-family aeroplanes.

Passenger demand in Saudi Arabia is experiencing high growth both on domestic and regional routes. The new A330-300 Regional variant, specially designed for regional and domestic operations, is the Airbus solution for markets with large populations and fast growing, concentrated air traffic flows. The A330-300 Regional is set to boost capacity on several of Saudi Arabian Airlines most in-demand routes, enabling the airline to better serve the Saudi Arabian and regional travelling public.

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser Director General Saudi Arabian Airlines, said: “The unique flexibility of the A330-300 Regional, its high capacity and operational capabilities will enable us to expand our domestic and regional network and better absorb growing passenger traffic. Introducing the A330-300 Regional in our current fleet is an ideal choice and follows our previous commitment to a family of aircraft which already successfully helped us achieve our ambitions,” he added. 

