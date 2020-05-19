Siemens awarded for its successful African strategy

Siemens has been awarded by the Awards for African strategy for its work in the continent.

The German company won the ‘Best of European Business Award’ based on the criteria of “successful and sustainable corporate strategy in Africa” from strategy consultants Roland Berger.

Siemens has a proud history of working in Africa,with supplying telegraph engineering and generators to Africa over 150 years ago. Nowadays, its entire product portfolio is represented in Africa.

“No other German company has such deep roots on the African continent as Siemens”, said Siegmar Proebstl, CEO of Siemens Africa, at the award ceremony in the Deutsches Historisches Museum in Berlin.

“Bound up with this long tradition is a story of partnership and shared development with Africa”. He said the main priority for German business in Africa was to deploy German expertise, technology and standards in the right places. “

"The growth potential for the region is enormous. Africa should be viewed as up there with the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) countries – the difference being that Africa is an entire continent,” added Proebstl. Siemens now employs 3500 people at 13 locations on the continent.

“When choosing our winners we attached great importance to their exemplary and responsible contribution to stabilizing and further developing African societies”, said Martin C. Wittig, CEO of Roland Berger, at the award ceremony. “This includes the consolidation of economic relationships and partnerships on an equal footing.”

