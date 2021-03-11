Siemens Healthineers and MFT: improving patient outcomes

MFT, one of the largest hospital trusts in the UK, has signed a 15-year deal with Siemens Healthineers that will see them upgrading and maintaining all the trust's imaging equipment. Nancy West, Head of Enterprise Services at Siemens Healthineers in Great Britain and Ireland, explains that they’ll be supporting the Trust in delivering best in-class clinical outcomes and safety, in an environment that will help to enhance patients’ experience as well as improve staff satisfaction.

"At the core of partnership is the provision of access to innovative technologies. Over the next 15 years, we'll support the imaging team with a technology-refresh programme, and we'll manage all of the imaging equipment which will help them solve that continual challenge of how to keep pace with innovations that transform care delivery” West says.

This will include around 350 installations, covering the selection of equipment, comprehensive training, and world class maintenance support through Siemens Healthineers' onsite team.

"Working together, we'll be embracing the opportunity to change and improve care delivery to help improve the health and lives of many people across the area" West says. "The Value Partnership will see us really very deeply engaged with the team to improve patient pathways from referral right through to reporting, helping to improve diagnostic wait times, which is really important when we consider the impact that COVID has had on cancer and elective operation wait times"

Catherine Walsh, Divisional Director of Imaging for MFT, says: "In terms of innovation in pathways we absolutely want to work with Siemens Healthineers to provide for patients in response to the local health care plan, making sure that we've got equity of access for patients, and that we've got parity of services across all the sites."

"We are very excited to have this partnership in place. We've been working on it for a number of years and to see it come to fruition is absolutely wonderful. All our staff are awaiting the go live date - it just consolidates all the effort we put into developing the contract over the last few years. We don't see it as a transaction, it's a relationship that can only go from strength to strength.”

West emphasises that they work in an environment that is continuously changing. "Our goal is to continually support the trust in this environment, working right alongside them to support them through the challenges of delivering healthcare. At Siemens Healthineers we talk a lot about how change creates opportunity.”

"Healthcare has really reached something of a turning point in this country. As an organisation, we're excited about that future - and with these kinds of new partnership models, we're absolutely ready to play our part."