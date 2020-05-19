Sinohydro in talks over Magadi Road construction project

The Chinese contractor, Sinohydro, has revealed it is eyeing the contract for construction work on the Magadi Road, near Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi.

The contract covers dualling work across 23.5km of road along the Bomas-Ongata Rongai-Kona Baridi stretch.

Sinohydro are yet another Chinese company taking interest in Kenyan construction work, with the nation increasing its interest on the African continent.

China’s advanced technology is able to deliver high-quality, time-efficient work, compared to local contractors.

“What we are seeing is new forms of technology from China in terms of building efficiency in the form and type of construction which are spilling over to the rest of the market players,” remarked Ben Woodhams, Managing Director at Knight Frank Kenya, in the Wealth Report 2018.

The construction of the road will go through the annuity roads financing programme – a maintenance contract based on performance, allowing up to 10 years for repairs.

“If a contractor does shoddy work, he will be required to spend his own money to redo the work,” stated James Macharia, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development.