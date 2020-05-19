Article
Leadership & Strategy

Sinohydro in talks over Magadi Road construction project

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Chinese contractor, Sinohydro, has revealed it is eyeing the contract for construction work on the Magadi Road, near Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi.

The contract covers dualling work across 23.5km of road along the Bomas-Ongata Rongai-Kona Baridi stretch.

Sinohydro are yet another Chinese company taking interest in Kenyan construction work, with the nation increasing its interest on the African continent.

China’s advanced technology is able to deliver high-quality, time-efficient work, compared to local contractors.

SEE ALSO:

“What we are seeing is new forms of technology from China in terms of building efficiency in the form and type of construction which are spilling over to the rest of the market players,” remarked Ben Woodhams, Managing Director at Knight Frank Kenya, in the Wealth Report 2018.

The construction of the road will go through the annuity roads financing programme – a maintenance contract based on performance, allowing up to 10 years for repairs.

“If a contractor does shoddy work, he will be required to spend his own money to redo the work,” stated James Macharia, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development.

NairobiroadconstructionMagadi
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability