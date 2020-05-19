South Africa gets new slogan to boost tourism

South Africa officially has a new marketing slogan designed to attract more tourists.

'South Africa: Inspiring new ways' will be used to promote the country at home and abroad, approved by the cabinet.

The slogan was devised by Brand South Africa, the organisation in charge of marketing the country and replaces the previous slogan 'Alive with Possibility'.

“We welcome the approval by Cabinet of South Africa's new country marketing slogan. The new slogan is the culmination of many months of research into what thousands of ordinary South Africans believe captures the essence of our country,” said Miller Matola, CEO of Brand South Africa, previously known as the International Marketing Council of South Africa.

"When we embarked on the development of our new pay off line, our position as the most-developed African economy - spearheading the emergence of the globe's last great market - saw South Africa adopt a brand position expressed in the phrase, 'South Africa - Alive with Possibility'. The world saw the sense of the proposition and investors, businesses and tourists piled into the country - taking advantage of the possibilities.

"South Africa has moved beyond possibility to delivery. Our delivery has necessitated a change in the brand positioning, to keep up with, and lead the way that we are perceived by the world. It is for this reason that we have developed a new brand expression,” he added.



"As a country we continue to inspire both ourselves and the world with unique, new and better ways of overcoming our challenges. 'South Africa. Inspiring new ways' is both a description of the best of our national character, our values and the fabric of our people. It is a challenge to all South Africans: to business, government and civil society to build on our reputation for inspiration and innovation.”

