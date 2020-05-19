South Africa’s Distell launches premium business Libertas Vineyards and Estates

Distell, the South African wine and spirits company, has announced its plans to launch a business focused on premium wines, Reuters reported.

The standalone company, Libertas Vineyards and Estates, will manage the company’s premium wine operations, aiming to triple sales in the coming decade.

The firm aims to expand the international sales of its premium products, targeting consumers that are prioritising socially conscious production.

The unit will be wholly-owned by Distell and have an independent board. It will stock the company’s brands, including Nederburg and Alto.

“We are making bold decisions regarding how we operate and compete,” stated Kay Nash, Managing Director of Libertas Vineyards and Estates.

“There is recognition that the category is challenging and inherently complex and requires a specialist focus.”

According to the Managing Director, the premium-focused firm will streamline its operations, since Distell has been reducing its portfolio size since 2017.

Libertas Vineyards and Estates covers eight brands and 40 sub brands across 88 markets, with the brands using 22 different grape varieties between them

“The cost of this complexity is significant,” added Nash.