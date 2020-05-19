Article
Leadership & Strategy

South Africa’s first black billionaire launches private equity firm

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Billionaire South African Patrice Motsepe has launched a new financial services investment company.

African Rainbow Capital (ARC) is set to focus on investing in financial services companies. Despite being established very recently, ARC has already invested in insurance broker Indwe Broker Holdings and special purpose acquisition company Capital Appreciation.

Patrice Motsepe is South Africa’s first and only black billionaire; according to the FORBES’ Realtime billionaire scoreboard he has a net worth of roughly $1.5 billion.

ARC is a subsidiary company of Ubuntu-Botho Investments (UBI), a black empowerment investment holding company which is the empowerment partner of Sanlam - a financial services company in which Motsepe owns a stake of.

Former Sanlam CEO Johan van Zyl and Sanlam Investments CEO Johan van der Merwe jointly head the company while Motsepe is the chairman.

Patrice Motsepe’s fortune grew at the end of apartheid when he began offering services to the mining industry – he has since gone on to found companies and holds interests in a range of different metal commodities.

African Business Review’s April issue is now live.

Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter.

African Business Review is also on Facebook. 


SOURCE: [Forbes]

Patrice MotsepeSouth Africaprivate equitySanlam
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability