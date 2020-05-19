Susan Mudhune resigns from Safaricom’s Board of Directors

Susan Mudhune has announced her retirement from the Board of Directors at Safaricom, the Kenyan telecommunications firm.

The corporate governance consultant will no longer work as an Independent Director following nine years at the company.

“The board of directors hereby announces that following completion of nine years as an independent director, Mrs Susan Mudhune has retired as director of the company with effect from the annual general meeting of the company held on August 31, 2018,” announced Safaricom.

SEE ALSO:

Mudhane has 51,200 shares in the telco, placing her as one of the top shareholders with a directorship position.

The former Director was the first female to hold the role of Director at Carbacid Industrial Investments when joining the board in July 2017.

Mudhane also works on the board of Sanlam, a Nairobi Security Exchange-listed insurer, as well as being a member of the Board Audit Committee at Safaricom.

Mudhane holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from the University of Nairobi, as well as a Masters in Business Administration and Management.