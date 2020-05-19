T-Systems to deliver its Healthcare solution to Busamed

Follow @ ShereeHanna

T-Systems in South Africa delivers its SAP Healthcare solution to Busamed, which aims to be one of the country’s first black-owned hospital groups.

Busamed, chaired by Dr Diliza Mji, a pioneer in revolutionary healthcare, has been issued with four licenses to build hospitals in Gauteng, the Free State, Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN) and Cape Town.

These hospitals will provide best-in-class services and healthcare, supported by T-Systems’ IT solution which will provide a core information and communication technology (ICT) platform to enable Mji’s vision of bringing digitalised healthcare to hospitals in South Africa.

T-Systems’ healthcare solution based on SAP will provide Busamed with a central solution to manage all four hospital sites including the capabilities to share patient information and services through an Electronic Healthcare Record.

This will deliver a number of benefits, including ease of group operations, standardised processes, and improved visibility into the daily running of each hospital.

Collin Govender, Vice President Systems Integration at T-Systems in South Africa, said: This healthcare approach reduces complexity and allows Busamed to focus on their core business while we take care of the ICT enabling platform.

“From the outset, Busamed will run on a trusted solution that has been proven to deliver sustainable and increased value to our private healthcare customers, knowing that T-Systems is committed to service through strategic partnerships and long term customer relationships.”

T-Systems’ solution for Busamed comprises SAP services as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) application including financials, controlling, logistics and human resources management functionality and T-Systems’ special industry solution for healthcare (IS-H) which enables patient management and patient administration.

The contract also includes end-to-end services from implementation to go-live support and private hosting on T-Systems’ dynamic services platform, which centralises services and standardises SAP operations for improved efficiency and quality.

Busamed will also be implementing T-Systems’ i.s.h.med module, based on SAP technology platform, which combines clinical information with patient information, giving healthcare provider a comprehensive 360˚ view of a patient.

This allows immediate access to critical information that will increase value to the patient and ultimately, improve the quality of healthcare services delivered by Busamed.

T-Systems in South Africa has demonstrated its ability in the healthcare sector with previous successful implementations in the private healthcare sector, and has a dedicated focus on modernisation and innovation, having participated in some capacity in at least 29 percent of all the private hospitals in South Africa today.

Construction on the hospitals has begun and the first project for T-Systems is scheduled to begin eight months prior to the opening of the first hospital.