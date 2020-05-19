Article
Leadership & Strategy

Tanzania's Ali Mufuruki to own majority stake in Wananchi Group Holdings Limited

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Tanzanian businessman and founder of Infotech Investment Group, Ali Mufuruki, has announced his plans to acquire a 50% stake in the Kenya-based Wananchi Group Holdings Limited.

The businessman currently has a 1% stake in the firm, and so on approval of his acquisition, Mufuruki will have majority shares in the firm.

The Fair Competition Commission (FCC) confirmed that it will be reviewing the shareholding bid of the internet and pay-TV service provider and parent group of Zuku TV.

SEE ALSO:

Wananchi Group Holding Ltd provides both residents and corporate customers with home entertainment and communication services.

The purchase proposals will be investigated in line with the Fair Competition Act’s provisions and rules.

Parties that are interested in the merger have been advised by the FCC to register interests or objections in order to aid the decision.

tanzaniakenyaAli MufurukiWananchi Group Holdings Limited
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability