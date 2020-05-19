Thomson Foundation supports Promasidor Nigeria in 2014 Quill Awards

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Thomson Foundation is to support a leading African food company in its plans to encourage Nigerian newspaper journalists to provide quality coverage of issues surrounding millennium development goals.

Promasidor Nigeria is staging its 2014 Quill Awards with seven categories, including reporting on nutrition, education and children’s issues.

The overall winner will be sponsored to take part in the foundation’s summer convergence course in London, where participants from several countries will have master classes in journalism skills and be taught the latest multimedia production techniques. The five-week course concludes with work experience at a British national news organisation.

Keith Richards, Promasidor Nigeria’s Managing Director, said: “We are keen to encourage accurate and transparent journalism, particularly in relation to improving nutrition, education and children’s welfare.”

Keith is a former columnist for BusinessDay, Nigeria’s main business newspaper, and is a member of the paper’s advisory panel.

This is the second year the Quill Awards have been staged. Thomson Foundation Chief Executive, Nigel Baker said: “We are delighted to help Promasidor encourage quality reporting and are discussing other ways we can work together to support journalism as a means to improving governance in Nigeria and across Africa.”

Entries for this year’s Quill Awards close on March 31. The seven categories are: Best report on nutrition; Best corporate social responsibility (CSR) and industry report; Education reporter of the year;Best photo story of the year; Best report on children; Future writer of the year (aimed at would-be journalists); Brand advocate of the year.

The winners will be picked by a panel of leading Nigerian journalists and figures in public life.

Promasidor Nigeria Limited is part of the South Africa-based Promasidor group which has helped to improve nutrition by developing dairy products with a long shelf life and selling them in 33 countries across Africa.

