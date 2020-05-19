Top 10 Best Restaurant in South Africa, according to the Eat Out Mercedes-Benz awards

East Out has revealed the top 10 winners from the Eat Out Mercedes-Benz Restaurant Awards 2018.

Anonymous judges ranked the restaurants after eating at the locations across the country, based on consistency and excellence.

10. Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia

The Constantia, Cape Town, located restaurant was ranked in fourth position in the 2017 awards. The judges deemed the place: “Brilliant, interesting; very ahead of the curve. The playful presentation doesn’t take away from the honesty of the food.”

9. Jardine Restaurant

The restaurant, which is in Stellenbosch, has been ranked in the top 10 list for the first time in 2018.

“Presentation is brilliantly simple and meant to give an air of unpretentiousness, but remains modern and beautiful.”

8. Camphors at Vergelegen

Found in Somerset West, the restaurant reportedly uses farm-fresh ingredient and seasonal flavours. The restaurant has fallen two spots since last year.

“Camphors is really keeping the standard high. It is evident that they are evolving and growing every year.”

7. Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient

The playful plating restauraunt was ranked in second position in 2017, and is located in Elandsfontein, Pretoria.

“A deeply joyful and rewarding dining experience. Whimsical presentation delivers revelatory flavour.”

6. Greenhouse at Cellars-Hohenort

Greenhouse at Cellars-Hohenort can be found in Constantia, Cape Town. Having fallen one position since its ranking of fifth place last year, judges stated: “Beautifully crafted food; simple but precise cooking.”

5. La Petite Colombe

The new entry is in Franschhoek and is the award-winning sister restaurant of La Colombe.

“An absolutely delightful meal. I can remember each and every course, cooked with such delicacy.”

4. Wolfgat

Wolfgat has never featured in the top 10 list. The “totally unique” and “driven” restaurant in Paternoster has been remarked as innovative.

“The menu is gutsy and bold, throwing people unfamiliar with the area into the deep end of the West Coast.”

3. La Colombe

In Constantia, Cape Town, you can find La Columbe. The restaurant has risen in the legue from seventh position in 2017. It’s sister, La Petite Columbe, also made it to the top 10.

“Beautiful, quirky, clever. Sublime simple dishes; superb cooking.”

2. The Test Kitchen

The winner of last year’s table, The Test Kitchen can be found in Woodstock Cape Town, and offers its guests “dramatic dining and harmonious service”.

“The food, presentation and seamless, exciting service left me feeling like I’d had a Michelin-star dining experience.”

1. The Restaurant at Waterkloof

The title of the best restaurant in the country has been given to the Restaurant at Waterkloof in Somerset West. The place has climbed two spots to reach number one.

“Simple combinations of flavours, perfectly cooked and exquisitely plated.”