Top 10 most admired African brands

Inspired by the African Union Agenda 2063 towards an integrated, peaceful and prosperous Africa, Brand Africa lists the most admired companies in the country based on image, reputation and competitiveness. Business Chief Africa looks at the top 10 admired African brands.

10) Azam – Food – Tanzania

One of the leading brands under the Bakhresa Group, Azam is brand that produces carbonated soft drinks, dairy ice cream, juices as well as Azam Bakeries. The Bakhresa Group is a leading family-owned industrial conglomerate in Tanzania, but also has a presence in Zanzibar, Mozambique, Kenya and South Africa to name a few. The company has an annual turnover of around $800mn. In 2007, as a sign of its commitment into corporate social responsibility, Bakhresa Group established Azam Football Club.

9) Trade Kings Ltd – Consumer, Non Cyclical, Zambia

The largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturer in Zambia, Trade Kings Ltd produces high quality detergents, soaps confectionary and soya nuggets. The company distributes its products throughout Zambia and the Sub-Saharan region. It’s flagship brand, Boom, is a washing powder that was first launched back in 1995. In the years since, an average of 5,000 tons of Boom is produced per month.

8) Tusker – Alcoholic Beverages – Kenya

A premium lager brand under the East African Breweries company, Tusker Lager is a beverage dedicated to the spirit of the co-founder of Kenya Breweries Ltd, who was killed by an elephant while hunting back in 1922. Tusker is brewed from 100% African ingredients that are all locally sourced. The barley used in Tusker is sourced from the Savannah and the Maasai Mara, the spring water from the Aberdere mountains and all the yeast is developed locally. Tusker is well and truly an African beer. The beer's slogan "Bia yangu, Nchi yangu" means "My beer, My country" in Swahili and more than 700,000 hectolitres are sold each year in Kenya.

7) Econet – Telecommunications – Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s largest provider of telecommunications services, Econet first launched its network back in July 1998. As it stands today, Econet is one of the largest companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange with a market cap of around $5.5mn. Econet Zimbabwe is a subsidiary of Econet Wireless, a privately held diversified telecommunications group with operations and investments in Africa, Europe, South America, North America and the East Asia Pacific Rim. In 2017, the company partnered with the Zimbabwe National Road Administration to create cashless payment tollgates which allow drivers to link their vehicles with their EcoCash mobile money wallets.

6) Shoprite – Retail – S.A

With a promise to deliver low prices in world-class shopping environment, Shoprite Holdings is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries constituting the largest fast-moving consumer goods retail operation in South Africa. With 28453 outlets across 15 African countries in sectors including hospitality, liquor, furniture, ticketing and fruit and vegetable procurement, Shoprite is well and truly cemented in the hearts of Africans everywhere. In 2018, the company cemented its position as the only national retailer with a verified 100% recycled shopping bag in all of its supermarkets, implemented a customer loyalty scheme that rewards customers with a 50c discount on all shopping for reusing Shoprite’s recyclable bags.

5) Tiger Brands – Consumer – S.A

Founded in 1921, Tiger Brands is a South African packaged good company.It’s very first product was an oatmeal brand called Tiger Oats and over time the company has grown and expanded into a wide range of consumer goods. Tiger Brands now provides products in baby care, beverages, perishables, personal care and grains. The last eight years has seen Tiger Brands expand and grow through strategic acquisitions including a controlling stake in Haco Industries (Kenya) and Chococam (Cameroon) as well as a 63.35% stake in Dangote Flour Mills (Nigeria).

4) Globacom (Glo) – Telecommunications – Nigeria

Globacom, often referred to as Glo, is a leading telecommunications provider in Africa with millions of subscribers in Nigeria, the Republic of Benin and Ghana. The company provides much more than simply telecoms solutions designed to simplify the lives of Africans, it invests heavily into community development projects as well as being official sponsors to the national football teams and the Premier Leagues In both Nigeria and Ghana. In early 2018, the company reported that it had the highest new internet subscriber acquisition, recording 866,656 new data users which accounted for 66% of all Nigeria’s data users.

3) Anbessa – Apparel – Ethiopia

The oldest shoe manufacturing company in Ethiopia, Anbessa produces more than 10,000 pairs of shoes per day. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and it serves retail outlets across the country as well as in Italy, Germany, Sweden and North America. In September 2017, Anbessa officially moved to its 20,000sqm manufacturing facility in the Akaki Kality District. The move saw the company’s annual production capacity rise from 3,500 to 10,000.

2) Dangote – Consumer – Nigeria

The largest indigenous industrial conglomerate in Sub Saharan Africa, Dangote Group provides excellent business practices and products across a diversified portfolio that includes cement, fertiliser, food and beverages and real estate. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, Dangote Group stands as a company ‘posed to reach new heights in every endeavour’. In October 2018, the Group took part in the World puff-puff Day by breaking the Guinness Book of World Records, baking 200kg of flour to produce 30,000 pieces of puff-puff.

1) MTN Group – Telecommunications – S.A

A leading provider of cellular network access and business solutions, MTN operates in 23 countries worldwide including the Middle East, Europe and of course Africa. With a mission statement defined by leading the ‘delivery of a Bold New Digital World’ to one of the fastest growing internet and mobile markets, MTN’s position as the most admired company in Africa 2018 is the latest in a series of milestones for the company, registering more than 230 million subscribers and becoming the first African telecom company to be ranked amongst the top 100 global brands.