Top 10 women in technology in Europe

CIO, Information & Digital Services and Operations

Shell

Shell veteran Alisa Choong has been SVP & CIO, Information and Digital Services and Operations for the past three and a half years, responsible for end-user strategy for the oil giant’s employees and contractors globally and laying the foundations for Shell’s digital transformation. In her previous roles at Shell, as CIO of Projects and Technology and EVP of Technical and Competitive IT, Alisa cultivated Shell’s digital transformation by maturing cutting-edge technologies and building the digital skills and capabilities required to operationalise Shell’s digital strategy.

Starting out as a certified practising accountant, Malaysian native Alisa worked her way up to management consultant before becoming a transformation leader and then CIO, with experience gained at Petronas, KPMG, PwC, IBM and National Australia Bank. She spent 12 years at PwC Malaysia as Executive Director of Global Consulting and two years in the same role but at IBM. She speaks English, Mandarin and Malaysian has a degree in economics, and has lived in The Netherlands for the past 10 years.

CEO UK & Ireland

Ericsson

An experienced telecommunications leader, Katherine Ainley has been at the helm of Ericsson UK and Ireland for the past year, leading the firm’s accelerated 5G network deployment across the UK. Passionate about using technology and connectivity to improve the world, Katherine wants to help make connectivity and technology accessible to all.

With a strong telecoms background and extensive experience working within enterprise, commercial and consumer sectors, Katherine previously worked at BT where she held a number of senior executive positions since 2007, including recent roles of Managing Director of Ventures in Enterprise and CEO of Tikit, a then wholly-owned subsidiary of BT. A graduate of the London School of Economics, Katherine kicked off her working life as a consultant with Capgemini, where she spent six years, and a senior manager at Lloyds TSB10

CEO Portugal

Capgemini

CEO of Capgemini Portugal since 2018, Cristina Rodrigues is the first woman to lead a major consultancy in Portugal and the only one in the cluster of 11 European countries that Capgemini is part of. This isn’t the first time Cristina has made history at the firm – in 2000, she became the first and only female CFO in the cluster of 11 countries in which Capgemini is integrated.

She began her career in banking in 1994, working her way up to financial manager of Caixa Geral de Depositos, joining Capgemini six years later, where she was part of helping to turnaround Capgemini Portugal. Cristina has more than two decades of experience at Capgemini, working across business functions including risk and procurement, HR and quality, as well as heading up support functions and finance. She has an MBA from Lusiada University.

