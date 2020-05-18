Top Middle East employers revealed

LinkedIn has published its list of the top 100 employers in EMEA. The InDemand list, based on billions of interactions from LinkedIn members, includes Emirates Group as the most sought-after company in the UAE, with sixth place in the table.

Another airline, Etihad, is the second-highest UAE-based company, with 20th place. Other companies from the region on the list include Saudi Aramco (15th) and Emaar (27th).

The methodology to produce the list includes reach, engagement and job activity, measured by member interactions with employers’ company pages, employee profiles and job postings on LinkedIn.

