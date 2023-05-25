UK Govt’s billion-dollar gamble on Tata battery gigafactory

Politics is playing an increasingly significant role in business, as countries battle against each other to attract companies to their shores.

First, we had the US and its Inflation Reduction Act – a canny piece of legislation that is offering incentives worth US$370bn to certain companies willing to locate production in the States. This is in part due to the supply chain disruption we witnessed during the pandemic and Joe Biden’s stated aim of “de-risking” industrial relations with China via reshoring.

It’s not just the US throwing its significant weight around, with the UK Government apparently offering up to £800 million (close to a billion US dollars) to convince Tata Group to build a new EV battery gigafactory in southern England.

These incentives and subsidies are part of a bidding war, with the EU also looking like it will take a seat at the table as it prepares to make a counter offer to lure Tata to Spain.

