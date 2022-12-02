Meet Ceer – Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle brand

EV brand Ceer fuelled by Saudi Arabia’s 2030 sustainable vision

This is part of a major push by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to ramp up action on Vision 2030, the country’s strategy to build new industries and diversify the economy as it looks to reduce its dependence on oil.

High on the agenda is the automotive industry. Not surprising given that the country is the largest market for new and used cars in the Middle East, with spend on cars in the Kingdom reaching US$10.6bn in 2020, and the market expected to exceed more than 500,000 cars annually.

Which is why the Saudi government this year announced plans to manufacture more than 300,000 cars annually by 2030 and to unveil a homegrown EV brand.

“Saudi Arabia recognises the importance of the automotive sector when it comes to economic growth and job creation,” says recently appointed Ceer CEO James DeLuca.

Ceer is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, whose strategy is to focus on unlocking the capabilities of promising Saudi sectors, which drive economy diversification and contribute to KSA’s own efforts to reach net zero by 2060.

BMW tech meets Foxconn electrical architecture at first Ceer manufacturing hub

To pull this off PIF has entered into a joint venture with Apple supplier Foxconn, which launched Foxtron Vehicle Technologies in 2020, debuting its first cars in 2021.

Ceer will license component technology from BMW for use in the vehicle development process, while Taiwanese manufactuer Foxconn will develop the electrical architecture of the vehicles, resulting in a portfolio of iconic products that the brand claims will lead in the areas of infotainment, connectivity, and autonomous driving technologies.

According to Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, it’s a partnership focused on “designing and manufacturing electric vehicles in and for Saudi Arabia”, ensuring that every Ceer EV rolling off the production line from 2025 onwards is designed and manufactured within the Kingdom.

“We want to make electric vehicles mainstream, and that is what Ceer is going to achieve in Saudi Arabia and the wider region,” says Liu.

Construction on Ceer’s first manufacturing facility will begin early 2023 following the firm’s US$96m purchase of 1 million sqm of land at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

Set to make history, this new facility marks the country’s first automotive manufacturing hub and spearheads the creation of an EV industry that will be both innovation-focused and have sustainability at its heart.

Once complete, the factory – which will feature the latest technologies to ensure manufacturing efficiency while minimising energy and water usage – will not only create thousands of high-skilled jobs but will work towards becoming a zero waste to landfill site.