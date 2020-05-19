UNICEF Kenya and Nokia partnership to drive technical literacy

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Kenya has partnered with Finnish technology company Nokia to increase access to digital literacy in Kenya. This shared-value affiliation seeks to educate technical knowledge to disadvantaged children in Kenya.

“UNICEF is working in partnership with the Government of Kenya and the private sector through innovative partnerships to empower the most disadvantaged children to get quality education with the most powerful tool of the century - the internet,” said UNICEF Representative to Kenya Mr Maniza Zaman during the Nairobi Innovation Week.

This partnership continues upon the foundations of the Government of Kenya's investment in the Digital Literacy Project. The project provided 1mn tablets to primary schools to increase accessibility to technology.

Nokia's head of Marketing and Communications, Middle East and Africa, Mr Joachim Wuilmet has emphasised that the plan is robust and will drive to inspire the next generation of leaders.

"With technical and financial support provided by UNICEF and active participation of children with disabilities, KICD has successfully produced the first accessible digital textbook for children in Grade 1, contributing to equitable access to digital literacy,” said KICD chief executive Dr Julius Jwan.

The Accessible Digital Textbook has already had a successful pilot in the first quatre of 2019, and will be officially launched by the government this month.