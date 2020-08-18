Sunrise to deploy Nokia software to monetize 5G

In a recent announcement made by Sunrise Communications AG the company has deployed Nokia’s cloud based, converged charging software. The deployment of the software will drive rapid packaging, pricing and promotion of its wide range of consumer and business services, in addition to enhancing the user experience for its 3.5mn customers.

Developed with 5G in mind, Nokia’s Converged Charging provides the flexibility to react to changing market conditions, as well as the performance and reliability required to deliver high quality digital services. With 5G technology enabling new business speed, scale and innovation, the demand for premium digital experiences grows. As a result Nokia strives to provide agile and flexible Business Support Systems (BSS) capabilities.

As part of the partnership, Nokia worked with Sunrise to deploy and migrate the services, which will allow the communications company to create offers for some of the most complex IoT use cases and services which are capable due to 5G network slicing.

“We believe in creating intuitive, high-quality experiences for our customers. Nokia’s cloud-native monetization software enables Sunrise to rapidly launch innovative services for our private and business customers, support emerging use cases enabled by 5G and IoT, and further increase customer loyalty,” commented Elmar Grasser, CTO/CIO, Sunrise.

Currently more than 270 service providers in the world, use Nokia’s monetization solution to drive service innovation, which covers over 1.8bn subscriptions.

“5G requires service providers to update not just their networks, but also their operations and business systems. By implementing our Converged Charging solution, Sunrise can improve the customer experience today and cost-efficiently monetize current and future business models,” concluded Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software and Chief Digital Officer.

