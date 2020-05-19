Article
Leadership & Strategy

[Video] Aliko Dangote Discusses Details of $9bn Oil Refinery Project

By Kgothatso Kage Kgiba
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote industries, signed a mega deal to invest $9billion into establishing a new oil refinery in Nigeria, which will be the largest in Africa.

The refinery, which is planned to become operational in the third or fourth quarter of 2016 will easily be the largest in Africa and will turn Africa’s leading producer of crude oil to a net exporter of refined petroleum products and fertiliser.

In the video, Dangote gives details of the players in the financial consortium behind the plan and he also discusses the importance of African countries developing their own economies and not relying on other countries for assistance.

Aliko DangoteDangote IndustriesNigeria oil industryAfrican economies
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability