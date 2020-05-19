[Video] Aliko Dangote Discusses Details of $9bn Oil Refinery Project

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote industries, signed a mega deal to invest $9billion into establishing a new oil refinery in Nigeria, which will be the largest in Africa.

The refinery, which is planned to become operational in the third or fourth quarter of 2016 will easily be the largest in Africa and will turn Africa’s leading producer of crude oil to a net exporter of refined petroleum products and fertiliser.

In the video, Dangote gives details of the players in the financial consortium behind the plan and he also discusses the importance of African countries developing their own economies and not relying on other countries for assistance.