Vivo and Innscor extend service station partnership

Vivo Energy has announced that it will be extending partnership with Innscor and will be adding quick service restaurants to its service stations across in Namibia and Botswana.

The company is now set to become the master franchisee for Innscor’s quick service restaurants in these two countries and will improve the experience of many service stations.

Vivo is responsible for the distribution and marketing of Shell branded fuels and lubricants across the African continent; its partnership with Innscor covers Kenya and Ghana, alongside Namibia and Botswana.

David Mockford, Head of Convenience Retail for Vivo Energy said: “We understand that our customers are looking for more than just a fill-up when they drive onto our forecourts and that, ultimately, it’s not just about the quality fuels and lubricants we sell to our customers, but about delivering a complete service station experience.”

Vivo will add its quick service restaurant brands to a number of Shell service stations; these brands include Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, and Creamy Inn, amongst others.

Managing Director of Vivo Energy Namibia, Johan Grobbelaar added: “We currently have 45 Shell service stations in Namibia and are committed to bringing high-quality fuels and lubricants and an exceptional retail experience to our customers. 11 of our service stations currently offer shopping convenience with Shell Select stores and I am excited to be bringing quick service restaurants to most of these.”

Vivo Energy has operations in 15 African countries; in 2014 alone it opened well over 100 new service stations. It has around $300 million earmarked for capital expenditure on new stations and associated retail outlets.