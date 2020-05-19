[Video] Robots Help Shell to Develop New Materials

Shell’s robots are helping to accelerate vital testing of processes and technologies, with scientists in some 50 different research projects working with tiny test samples of materials that they have measured and blended.

These projects vary from developing advanced catalysts to improve a refinery’s efficiency, to creating more effective chemical mixes for injection into ageing oil fields to boost production.

Another area of focus is sulphur, a by-product of oil and gas processing that is used as a binder to replace cement in concreate known as Shell Thiocrete. The robots are helping it to become stronger and more resistant to corrosive environments.

Watch the video below to see the robots at work: