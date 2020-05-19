Wind capacity in Africa to grow by 30GW in the next 10 years

According to MAKE, the wind capacity in the African continent will grow by approximately 30GW in the next decade.

The energy research company claims that African development will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% between 2018 and 2027.

Wind will expand at a varied scale and pace across different regions in the time frame, the company argues.

More than 85% of the total installed wind capacity in Africa is located in South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco.

It is anticipated that these nations will continue to lead the wind power industry during the review period, adding around 66% of new capacity.

South Africa’s government has recently signed power purchase agreements, and has announced a bidding round for the final quarter of this year.

In Egypt, wind power developers are demonstrating the dropping of costs associated with the renewable energy.

Ethiopia, Tunisia, and Kenya are also driving the wind power sector. The nations are aiming to make their energy plans a reality, which MAKE anticipates with support post-2020 growth.

MAKE also anticipates that countries such as Ghana, Senegal, and Tanzania will lead the North and sub-Saharan African markets as they deliver sporadic, project-scale wind developments.