WNS South Africa recognised at the 2013 BPeSA BPO Awards

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
WNS Global Services South Africa (formerly Fusion Outsourcing) received multiple awards at the 2013 Regional BPeSA Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) awards gala held at the Cape Town Stadium last weekend.

As an organisation, WNS SA walked away with the coveted Job Creation, Community Spirit and Skills Development awards. At an individual level, it won Best Manager and Best Team Leader of the Year.

Commenting on the recognition, Keshav Murugesh, Group Chief Executive Officer, WNS Global Services, said: “We are excited about receiving the BPeSA awards for demonstrating continued enthusiasm and perseverance in providing world-class BPO services, including customer service.

“I am equally glad to see that our focus on building communities with our corporate social responsibility initiatives has been recognised and applauded. We look forward to many more such milestones in South Africa.”

Johann Kunz, WNS South Africa’s Managing Director, said: “I’m very pleased with our performance at this year’s BPeSA awards, particularly as the industry today is characterised by healthy competition from serious market contenders.

 “Congratulations to  all the winners, it is always great to see recognition at this level for a job done well” said Kunz. “The WNS team represents the best skills that the South African BPO industry has to offer and I’m pleased to see them get the exposure that they deserve.

“On the whole, the awards recognise the South African BPO industry’s ability to deliver world-class services to multinationals at competitive rates without sacrificing the customer journey.”

WNS SA is among the most prominent BPO players in the South African market providing services to multiple domestic and international clients.

BPeSA (Business Process enabling South Africa) Western Cape is the official Trade and Investment body for the BPO and contact centre industry in the Western Cape.

The awards represent industry recognition for excellence in BPO with categories for best outsourced contact centre, job creation, community spirit, skills development, manager of the year, supervisor/team leader of the year, agent of the year, support service individual of the year, and best video of the year.

