Article
Leadership & Strategy

Yoox Net-a-Porter sets sights on the Middle East

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Yoox Net-a-Porter has its sights set on the Middle East after having sold a 100 million Euro stake in the company to Alabbar Enterprises. Alabbar owns Emaar Properties, which includes the world's most-visited luxury shopping mall, the Dubai Mall, combining the largest physical retailer with the largest online fashion store.

Richemont will remain the Yoox Net-a-Porter group's biggest shareholder, while Alabbar will pay 28 Euros per share, which is a premium of 5.7 percent on the closing share price earlier this week. The company is worth about $4.2 billion.

Luca Solca, an analyst for Exane BNP Paribas, told nytimes.com: "[Yoox Net-a-Porter] is a business that promises continuing gross revenues, as more and more brands convert to digital. It is understanable why a long-term investor might be attracted to it."

Although the Middle East represents five percent of the luxury market, neither Yoox nor Net-a-Porter has an Arabic website, the reason being that the region's contribution is considered merely a fraction of the 1.7 billion Euro revenue. 

Despite this, the Middle East has been increasing its interest in luxury items for some time. In 2012 Bahrain-based Investcorp bought silver branmd Georg Jensen for $140 million, and in 2013, Qatar's Mayhoola for Investments acquired Valentino for $850 million. 

 

Follow @BusinessRevME

Middle Eastnet-a-porteryooxdubai mall
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability