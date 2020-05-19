Zimbabwe government to acquire 15 new planes from Malaysia
In a bid to revive its national airline, the Zimbabwe government is set to acquire 15 aircrafts from Malaysia.
Air Zimbabwe is to receive the new planes under a public-private partnership, between the government and Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG).
“The Civil Aviation Authority is on the verge of acquiring 15 new air planes from Malaysia under a lease agreement,” stated Joram Gumbo, Transport and Infrastructure Minister.
SEE ALSO:
“The deal was penned between government and a private company DIDG, a consortium of business partners from the diaspora.”
According to the Transport and Infrastructure Minister, the agreement will be renewed every five years.
According to a report, Air Zimbabwe was suffering with a $330mn debt and a disappointing balance sheet.
In May this year, the national carrier was the subject of scrutiny as it was allegedly barred from travelling to Europe because of safety concerns.
- Alrosa to launch diamond mining in ZimbabweLeadership & Strategy
- Online streaming website iflix sells Africa business to Econet GlobalLeadership & Strategy
- President Mnangagwa launches space agency in ZimbabweLeadership & Strategy
- Ecocash’s CEO, Natalie Jabangwe, awarded Global Leader by World Economic ForumLeadership & Strategy