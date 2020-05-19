ZimSelector.com launches in Zimbabwe

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Follow @ AfricaBizReview

The former Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual, Luke Ngwerume, has launched ZimSelector.com, an online financial services company in Zimbabwe.

It is being hailed as the first online financial services mall for Zimbabweans at home and abroad bringing the country’s most trusted brands in insurance and banking together to give customers an easy convenient way to get quotes and buy online.

Initially ZimSelector will offer products from nine leading Financial Service Providers including Old Mutual, RM Insurance, CABS, Zimnat Insurance Group, CBZ Bank, Fidelity Life Assurance Group, CIMAS Medical Aid Society, and Nyaradzo Funeral Services, who will have their own branded shop windows on the site and will allow people to buy on-line.

The new company’s press statements says it is a huge step forward in the on-going development of the Financial Service sector in the country.

In the next phase, an aggregator or comparison service will also be offered to allow customers to compare the product benefits and prices, select their preferred product and buy on-line.

It also states that this is the first time such a service has been offered in the Zimbabwe and the wider African continent and it will revolutionise the way Zimbabweans purchase their financial products, which at the moment can only be done by talking to a call centre or face to face – and for Zimbabweans who are based all over the world, that just does not work.

Initially ZimSelector.com will focus on the insurance market, with home, motor insurance, together with life insurance, funeral cover and savings and investment products.

The range of products and trusted financial service providers will continue to grow.

Full details can be found at www.ZimSelector.com.