Food Manufacturer Winterbotham Darby Opens Second Site

Founded on a mission to improve every stage of the supply chain by balancing efficiency, sustainability and quality, Winterbotham Darby uses technology, rigorous process, and collaborative relationships to overcome challenges to proactively create new ideas in manufacturing, transport, and agriculture.

“Above all, we never lose sight of our mission to put delicious food on people’s plates.”

Winterbotham Darby In Brief

Founded: 1962

Headquartered: United Kingdom

CEO: Damian Damian

Website: Winterbotham Darby

Winterbotham Darby Opens its Second Plant-Based Factory

Officially opening its second plant-based factory in support of its Squeaky Bean brand, Winterbotham Darby has invested in its Milton Keynes production site to boost distribution, product development and create over 100 jobs.

“Our 48,000ft² facility will significantly boost Squeaky Bean’s production and distribution capabilities in the chilled plant-based market.”

Marking the second stage of its plant-based journey - with its first manufacturing site having been finalised in September 2020 - its two factories will have a combined footprint of 73,000ft².

So far the Milton Keynes site has already received a British Retail Consortium (BRC) A grade in its audit. The installation of a griller in the factory will also open up opportunities for new product lines, using the latest food innovation and state of the art equipment to create ‘the most realistic vegan chicken alternative on the market’.

“Demand for plant-based produce is increasing rapidly and in recent months our operations have been stretched to capacity. Opening our second plant-based factory will help us to fulfil both existing and new opportunities and is a testament to our belief in the category. As UK consumers’ expectations of plant-based food increase, more people are discovering how Squeaky Bean Chargrilled Mini Fillets offer all the taste and texture of real chicken – but are made entirely from plants. Our additional production capacity will support strong demand for these products and allow us to introduce these and the rest of the range, to a bigger audience than ever before,” said Tom Faulkner, head of plant-based at Winterbotham Darby.