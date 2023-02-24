Puma 75: Digital transformation and ESG under the microscope

German brand Puma is this year celebrating its 75th anniversary, having been formed in 1948 by one half of the famous Dassler brothers.

Rudolf and Adi had initially joined forces to create Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory in 1924 but, with their relationship increasingly under strain, they went their separate ways in the late-40s to form Ruda and Adidas respectively.

Ruda's name was changed to Puma just a few months later.

To this day, the headquarters of both Puma and Adidas remain in the relatively small Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach, where the Dassler duo grew up and formed their companies.

Puma is, undoubtedly, a giant in the world of sportswear labels.

Having enjoyed something of a resurgence in recent years, the firm is nestled in third place in terms of worldwide sales (US$8.5 billion), behind runaway leaders Nike and Adidas.