Siemens: True tracking of supply chain carbon footprint

Siemens has for the first time made it possible for companies to truly and reliably track their product carbon footprint across the entire supply chain.

This marks a big, green step forward for manufacturing businesses on their way towards carbon-neutral production, as the supply chain accounts for the largest share of the ecological footprint of products.

It means that companies can now obtain real and reliable data and get a true ecological footprint of their business and use this to both reduce their carbon footprint and shout about their eco credentials.

“To reduce the carbon footprint of their products, companies first need to know exactly the CO2 emissions of their supply chain, and which adjustments can save them the most CO2,” says Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries.

SiGREEN – a pioneering solution to track product carbon footprint

Enter SiGREEN, an innovative ecosystem-based approach for the exchange of emission data, which makes it possible for companies to acquire and exchange real and trustworthy emission data collected from where emissions are actually produced – in the corresponding steps along the supply chain.

This data can then be combined with data from a company’s own value creation in order to obtain a product’s true carbon footprint.

To do this, SiGREEN has initiated the Estainium network for the exchange of Product Carbon Footprints among manufacturers, suppliers, customers, and partners.

“It allows us to bring much-needed transparency to supply chains while protecting the confidentiality of the data,” says Cedrik. “This technology can bring us a big step closer to our goal: a carbon-neutral industry.”

To calculate the carbon footprint, SiGREEN makes use of real data rather than industrial average values and this measurement can then be used by companies to actively reduce the carbon footprint by applying targeted improvement measures.

Ultimately, this will support them on their way towards carbon neutral production and help them to transform sustainability into a decisive competitive edge.